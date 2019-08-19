NIACC honors five soccer players who rescued man from pond

MASON CITY, Iowa - Five NIACC soccer players credited with saving a man from drowning last week were honored during a ceremony Monday morning.
NIACC held an all-staff meeting and invited the Mason City Police and Fire Departments to attend as they honored the players.
Three of the players dove into the campus bond last Tuesday upon hearing a man struggling in the water.
"Thanks for your willingness to help someone in need and save a life!" the Mason City PD said on social media.
You can read more on the rescue here.
The three were able to help the man to shore before two other players helped pull him out of the water.
“You could see his face was actually turning people, and before you knew it everyone just sprung into action,” said Lolu Ojo, who was one of the players who assisted in the rescue.
