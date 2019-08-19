Clear

NIACC honors five soccer players who rescued man from pond

Photo courtesy Mason City Police Department.

Five NIACC soccer players credited with saving a man from drowning last week were honored during a ceremony Monday morning.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:53 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 9:54 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Five NIACC soccer players credited with saving a man from drowning last week were honored during a ceremony Monday morning.

NIACC held an all-staff meeting and invited the Mason City Police and Fire Departments to attend as they honored the players.

Three of the players dove into the campus bond last Tuesday upon hearing a man struggling in the water.

"Thanks for your willingness to help someone in need and save a life!" the Mason City PD said on social media.

You can read more on the rescue here. 

The three were able to help the man to shore before two other players helped pull him out of the water.

“You could see his face was actually turning people, and before you knew it everyone just sprung into action,” said Lolu Ojo, who was one of the players who assisted in the rescue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire investigation in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Image

Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Image

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Image

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Image

Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Image

Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

Image

Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

Image

Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Community Events