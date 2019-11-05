NIACC hitting coach accepts job opportunity with Twins

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) baseball program is known for producing great players. Now, even the coaching staff is getting some attention.

Hitting Coach, Shawn Schlechter, announced Monday on social media that he has been hired at the Minor League hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins.

Schlecter joined the Trojans as a Student Assistant in 2013, became a full-time assistant in 2014, and took over as hitting coach in 2017.

In an interview with KIMT, he said the job is a dream come true.

“As a coach, certainly it’s a dream job and it just happens to be with my hometown team. Being a Minnesota guy, it’s awesome to be able to put on the TC and work for an awesome organization I’ve been rooting for my whole life,” Schlechter said.

Schlechter will be based in Fort Myers, Fla.