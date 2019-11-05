Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Public Schools celebrates passing of $170M referendum Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

NIACC hitting coach accepts job opportunity with Twins

For Shawn Schlechter, it is a dream come true.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) baseball program is known for producing great players. Now, even the coaching staff is getting some attention.

Hitting Coach, Shawn Schlechter, announced Monday on social media that he has been hired at the Minor League hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins.

Schlecter joined the Trojans as a Student Assistant in 2013, became a full-time assistant in 2014, and took over as hitting coach in 2017.

In an interview with KIMT, he said the job is a dream come true.

“As a coach, certainly it’s a dream job and it just happens to be with my hometown team. Being a Minnesota guy, it’s awesome to be able to put on the TC and work for an awesome organization I’ve been rooting for my whole life,” Schlechter said.

Schlechter will be based in Fort Myers, Fla.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Image

Adams wins second term in Mason City race

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Update

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/5

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update with more possible

Image

The Air We Breathe Health Fair

Image

Golden Apple

Community Events