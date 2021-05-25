NIACC hires its new athletic director

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NAICC) has hired its new athletic director.

Cam Olson will become just the fifth athletic director at NIACC since 1967.

“I am excited to welcome Cam to the NIACC team,” says College President Steven Schulz, “and I look forward to working with him. Cam’s values are a great match to the NIACC culture and NIACC brand that have been established over the years.”

Olson will replace current NIACC athletic director Dan Mason in June. Mason is retiring at the end of that month.

“I am honored and humbled to be leading NIACC athletics into a new era,” says Olson. “With a century of athletic history and a tremendous amount of leadership and stability over the years for the Trojans, it is incredibly exciting for me to carry this torch into the future.”

Olson was previously interim athletic director at San Jose City College in 2019 and interim athletic director at Fresno City College in 2017-2018. NIACC says Olson graduated from Idaho State University in 2001 and earned Master’s degree in physical education and athletic administration in 2007.

“Cam brings a vast amount of experience in college athletics, which includes experience as a previous athletic director,” says NIACC Vice President Bridgett Golman.

NIACC’S PREVIOUS ATHLETIC DIRECTORS

1967-1983 – Art Lundblad

1983-2001 – Jerry Dunbar

2001-2006 – Ryan McGuire

2006-2021 – Dan Mason

2021-current – Cam Olson