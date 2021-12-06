NIACC getting $1 million for new Charles City career education center

DES MOINES, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is getting $1 million from the state to create a new regional center in Charles City.

The money from the Career Academy Incentive Fund will help increase access to programs in high-demand fields by partnering with school districts to let students earn high school and college and gain technical and traditional academic skills offered through career and technical education (CTE) programs.

This is the second Career Academy Incentive Fund award for NIACC. It received the first such award in 2020 and used it to establish the new John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City.

Money is also going to Des Moines Are Community College (DMACC), Iowa Lakes Community College, and Iowa Western Community College.

“Expanding career academies develops our workforce talent pipeline and prepares high school students for high-skill, high-demand careers that are available right here in Iowa,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “I commend DMACC, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Western and NIACC for their leadership in growing career academies which inspire and develop some of Iowa’s most valuable workers beginning at a young age and, at the same time, expands opportunities to meet the needs of students, families, schools and employers in their local communities.”

At all four colleges, students will have access to CTE programs and state-of-the-art equipment in high-demand fields, including advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, building trades, electrical trades, health care, information technology, and welding.

“These innovative partnerships are vital to introducing more students to high-demand fields in programs where they can earn industry-recognized credentials and college credit,” says Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “The new regional centers will help more students leave high school prepared for the workforce or ready for further postsecondary education, and I am thankful to these community college and school district leaders for their dedication to expanding career academy opportunities.”