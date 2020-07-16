NIACC gets $1 million for new Forest City regional education center

DES MOINES, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is getting a million dollars to expand career programs for high school students at a new regional center in Forest City.

The money for career and technical education (CTE) is coming from the state’s Career Academy Incentive Fund.

“Expanding career academies provides our high school students additional pathways to rewarding, high-demand careers right here in Iowa. This new regional center in Forest City will offer young Iowans the opportunity to earn college credit while gaining necessary hands-on experience,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “I commend NIACC for being a leader in expanding career academies, meeting the needs of schools, local employers, and communities in north central Iowa.”

The new Forest City NIACC location will provide students from North Iowa, Lake Mills, Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school districts access to education and training in high-demand fields including health care, advanced manufacturing, construction and information technology.

“NIACC is thrilled to be awarded the first CTE grant to support the creation of a regional career training center in rural Iowa. This grant, paired with a generous gift from the Hanson Family Foundation, will allow us to partner with four rural school districts to build a facility which will offer high-quality career technical training in Forest City,” says Steve Schulz, NIACC president.

Through the Career Academy Incentive Fund established by a 2019, the State of Iowa will award at least $1 million annually to support career academy partnerships.

“Cost of equipment for capital-intensive programs, a shortage of qualified teachers and lack of opportunities for work-based learning in small towns are just some of the barriers that NIACC’s career academy proposal addresses,” says Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Through this partnership, more students will have access to in-demand career pathways and the opportunity to earn college credit and gain skills needed for high-demand careers.”