NIACC entrepreneurial center to share in $10 million gift

DES MOINES, Iowa - $10 million is being given to support the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers at North Iowa Area Community College, the University of Iowa, the University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University, and Drake University.

The money is being donated by John and Mary Pappajohn and was announced Thursday at a 25th anniversary celebration for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers, held at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown.

“Mary and I are proud of the amazing developments in entrepreneurship in the state of Iowa,” says John Pappajohn. “We are thrilled to continue supporting the Pappajohn Centers, as they work to make Iowa the most entrepreneurial state in the country.”

John Pappajohn, who immigrated to Mason City, Iowa, from Greece when he was nine months old, graduated from the University of Iowa with a business degree in 1952. He is the president of Equity Dynamics Inc., and Pappajohn Capital Resources in Des Moines.

John Pappajohn organized and financed the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Centers at five universities and colleges in Iowa in 1996 and has continued to support these centers for the past 25 years.