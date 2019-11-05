NIACC eligible for $1 million prize

WASHINGTON, DC – North Iowa Area Community College is once again in the running for a $1 million prize.

NIACC is one of 150 community colleges named eligible for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

“NIACC is proud to be one of only two community colleges in Iowa invited to apply for the renowned Aspen Prize,” says NIACC President Steve Schulz. “The $1 million Aspen Prize is awarded every two years to the Nation’s best community college based on the successful outcomes of their students. To be recognized for the fourth time in row is a credit to our faculty and staff.”

NIACC was selected out of the nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide, using publicly available data on student outcomes.

“Community colleges play a vital role in developing talent and enabling social mobility across the country, and it’s critical for them to get better at what they do,” says Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “We’re pleased to see evidence that these institutions are improving, that more are delivering on their promise. We’re also pleased to play a role in honoring outstanding community colleges and sharing what works to ensure great outcomes for students—through graduation and beyond.”