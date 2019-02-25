NIACC digging out from weekend snow

MASON CITY, Iowa - Classes were cancelled Monday for students at North Iowa Area Community College, but for those who live in the dorms had a different challenge to tackled after the parking lot was covered in several feet of drifting snow.

In the student housing parking lot, cars are buried under several inches of snow, and some are entirely boxed in. Fortunately, help is on the way, as plows are feverishly working their way around all corners of campus.

Director of Facilities Tony Pappas has been with the school for about 30 years, and says the weekend storm is ranked as one of the worst he's seen in decades.

"20 plus years ago, we had a few like this, a lot of snow and a lot of cold weather."

With the amount of snow that fell and drifted, it means a lot of man hours.

"In a 3-4 inch snow, it's a 4-5 hour job. I heard we had 14 inches and a lot of big drifts, and that slows us down, so we'll probably be in that 20-30 hour range. And that's 6 of us going at it."

On Tuesday, crews will be touching up areas and laying down extra sand, and start moving snow piles to designated areas.

The two basketball games against Des Moines Area Community College were postponed to Thursday night at 5:30 and 7:30 respectively, and the Popovich Pet Theatre production was rescheduled for Tuesday night at 6:30.