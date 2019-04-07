Clear
NIACC defeats RCTC in Friday matchup

The Trojans swatted the Yellow Jackets away with a 15-5 victory on Friday.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 12:55 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) baseball team defeated the Rochester Community Technical College (RCTC) Friday afternoon, 15-5.

NIACC scored 15 runs off 15 hits, committing three errors. RCTC plated five runs.

Shane Kelleher had two home runs for the Trojans and Ben Fitzgerald had one. Chase Rath was the pitcher of winning record allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

