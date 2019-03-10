Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; advances to NJCAA Tournament

A big year keeps on getting better for the Trojans.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Click on the video tab for the highlights. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Tracking mild temperatures and sunny skies to start the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; will head to NJCAA Tournament

Image

Bike trail in Mason City

Image

Local standout wrestlers share bond as Iowa commits

Image

Check your detectors at start of Daylight Saving Time

Image

Daylight Saving Time

Image

Rochester cleans up after another winter storm

Image

Deer and turkey expo

Image

Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs Coulee Region

Image

Dairy farmers hit hard by winter storms

Image

Snow emergency in Rochester

Community Events