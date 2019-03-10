Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- NIACC defeats Kirkwood for Region XI title; advances to NJCAA Tournament
- NIACC advances to Region XI championship
- NIACC baseball falls in Region XI Tournament
- NIACC women advance to fifth-straight Region XI final
- RCTC advances to NJCAA Tournament Semifinals
- NIACC president Steve Schulz withdraws from Kirkwood search
- Top-5 take downs: NIACC notches marquee wins over Kirkwood
- Highlights: NIACC women defeat LPTC
- Highlights: NIACC men hope to win Region 11 Championship; Lady Trojans advance to regional final
- Former NIACC standout Yanda selected to NJCAA football hall of fame
Scroll for more content...