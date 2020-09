MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC men’s cross country team has made program history after the USTFCCCA/NJCAA Division II poll was released on Wednesday.

For the first time in school history, the Trojans ranked No. 1 after receiving all four first-place votes.

This is the first time NIACC has made the top 10 since 2017 when the Trojans were considered to be a Division I program and the team was ranked sixth.

NIACC heads to DMACC on September 11 for the Grand View Viking Invitational at 6:15 p.m.