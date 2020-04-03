Clear
NIACC classes to remain online the rest of spring

College announces series of steps in response to coronavirus uncertainty.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 5:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) says all classes will remain online for the rest of the spring semester.

In an attempt to deal with continuing uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, NIACC has put for the following plan:

- Online instruction will continue through the end of the spring semester.

- Laboratories, studios, performance instruction, computer labs, and other experiential learning sections will not be held in person through the remainder of the spring semester. Substitute assignments or makeup activities will be at the discretion of the instructor and/or division chairperson.

- Academic support services, including tutoring, academic advising, counseling, and media services continue to be provided online or by phone.

- The spring commencement ceremony has been postponed. Graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a commencement ceremony at some point in the future. Graduates will receive their diplomas and diploma covers via mail as soon as grades are finalized and transcripts are updated.

- All college events and activities will be canceled or moved online for the remainder of the spring semester (through May 1).

- Students can continue to reach their academic goals by registering for summer classes. Many summer classes were originally designed as online courses, however, if face-to-face classes are unable to be held, the classes listed in the schedule will be moved online if possible. The schedule can be found at: https://www.niacc.edu/summerclasses2020.

NIACC says it has no identified cases of COVID-19 but these measures are being put into place to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and faculty.

