NIACC celebrates 100 years

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) celebrated its centennial Saturday evening. This marks NIACC as the oldest community college west of the Mississippi River.

In honor of this special occasion, Mason City Mayor, Bill Schickel, as well as Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth counties proclaimed March 23, 2019, as “Forever Trojans Day.”

To go with all of the proclamations was a celebration of NIACC athletic history.

“We’re just celebrating a hundred years of NIACC athletics, so we’re going to be honoring former coaches and a hundred individuals that have made a significant contribution athletically to the college, and our championship team,” said Dan Mason, NIACC Director of Athletics.

One of the honorees was Ron Angell, who played basketball for the Trojans from 1976-1978 and says it was a great honor to receive an invite to such a prestigious event.

“You grow up watching all of the NIACC athletes in junior high, grade school, and high school,” said Angell. “So all these years later to be included in the top 100 athletes in NIACC history is just a phenomenal thing and I’m very happy and proud of that.”

Anna Lucs was another one of the honorees who furthered her running career at Iowa State University after her time at NIACC, but claims that her time as a Trojan is what made her who she is today.

“I feel like it molded me as a person because people cared so much here and spent so much time on developing me, that it made me want to turn around, give back, and pour into others people,” said Lucs.

One thing is for certain, age does not define this close-knit athletic family…only time does.

“Happy birthday NIACC, happy birthday Trojans, Trojans forever!” – Mayor Bill Schickel