NIACC carries talented squad into national tournament

MASON CITY, Iowa - Four more days until the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) women's basketball team can take the court at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national tournament in Harrison, Arkansas.

The Trojan ladies lead the country in points-per-game (PPG) with an average of 94.7 PPG and leads the nation in three-pointers scored with 472.

Jada Buford says the chemistry of this team of all freshmen is a threat this year and next year.

"I think it's an advantage especially coming into next year," said Buford. "But I think as a team we stay together so much that when we play other teams, we kind of see them bicker and argue. We're just always together and we're always cheering on each other so I feel like that's a big advantage for us."