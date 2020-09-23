Clear

NIACC breaks ground on new solar array

The college will save nearly $11 million in power costs over the next 25 years.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 10:36 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a massive project which will save one local college a lot of cash and energy.

Groundbreaking took place at NIACC on Wednesday afternoon on its massive solar energy array.

The project is the largest of its kind at a community college in the entire country.  About 58% of NIACC's power will come from the solar arrays.

Over the next 25 years, NIACC will save nearly $11 million dollars by using solar power.

College President Dr. Steve Schulz says it will help make NIACC even greener.

"We continue to pursue a carbon footprint of zero. It's pretty hard to get there, but this project is going to help us make leaps and bounds to minimizing our carbon footprint, and we're really excited about that," said Dr. Schulz.

Private investment helped fund the solar arrays and NIACC plans on buying them back from the investors in 5 years at a discount.

