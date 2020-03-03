NIACC bond issue going forward with voters' approval

MASON CITY, Iowa - While much of the Super Tuesday action is happening on the Minnesota side of the border, folks in North Iowa are making decisions too.

Voters in 11 counties had their say on the North Iowa Area Community College's bond referendum. The $15M bond will be used for a variety of new initiatives and repairs.

For local election results from Minnesota and Iowa, click here.

Voters are overwhelmingly approving the bond, with 80% saying yes.

NIACC sophomore Morgan Schlichting says many parts of the campus need this money, especially the North Iowa Community Auditorium.

"Since I'm usually in the auditorium all the time, hence the music major thing, I feel like the auditorium seats really do need some fixing. I think that's the one thing that really stands out to me the most," said Schlichting.

This is the first time in the college's 100-year history they have asked voters for a bond.