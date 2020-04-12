NIACC basketball player sentenced for marijuana misdemeanor

MASON CITY, Iowa – A NIACC men’s basketball player has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge.

Trey Le Sampson, 19 of Davenport, has been given a deferred judgment and one year of supervised probation after entering a guilty plea to possession of marijuana-1st offense. If Sampson successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Sampson and a teammate, Deundra Rashawn Roberson, 20 of New Brighton, MN, were arrested after Mason City police say they were found on January 20 with small baggies of marijuana in their possession.

Roberson has pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense. His trial is scheduled to begin July 28.