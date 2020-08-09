NIACC baseball pushing athletes to the next level

MASON CITY, Iowa -- NIACC baseball is good at two things, winning games and sending kids to the next level. The team touted their success on Twitter this past weekend. 13 sophomores are on the roster, all 13 are heading to four-year colleges.

10 of those players will play at the highest level in Division I.

"To say that we were going to be in this position in less than six months ago I think would have been a pipe dream," Interim Head Coach Drew Sannes said. "Our whole mantra with everything is to provide them that opportunity and ultimately put them in a place where they're going to be able to become successful."

Sannes' first year as the head man in charge was a rocky one, a year that was cancelled 15 games into the season. For players that had Division I aspirations, many were wondering what was next after the pandemic shut it down.

"For them I would say that there was a lot of anxiety involved," Sannes said. "On [the coaches] end it was a ton of phone calls, a ton of conversations, a ton of emails."

So far, things have worked out with athletes heading to the University of Oregon, Oral Roberts and Louisiana-Lafayette among several others.

"I think it's a testament to our player development program and kind of what we've created on that side of things," Sannes said. "If you want to become a division one baseball player, we can't guarantee that as a school but we can sure push you in the right direction."