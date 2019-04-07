NIACC baseball falls short of Kirkwood

ASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) baseball team dropped a conference doubleheader to Kirkwood on Saturday. Kirkwood won the first game 4-3, and the second 5-4.
NIACC finishes the home series against the Eagles on Sunday, Apr. 7 at 1 PM.
