NIACC athletic director receives national honor

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) athletic director is honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Dan Mason has been awarded the 2020-21 Mary Ellen Leicht Service Award, which has been given out since 1959 to those who have made college significant contributions to two-year athletics on a national level for an extended period.

"I'd like to take moment to thank the NJCAA for this recognition," Mason said in his acceptance speech. "As a first generation college student myself, I went away to college to play ball.

Mason has been athletic director at NIACC since 2006 and is retiring on June 30.

"I never would have dreamt that I'd have the career that I had - over 27 years in the NJCAA making memories. Memories for myself, memories for all kinds of student-athletes along the way,” said Mason.” "I just want to thank the NJCAA again and (NJCAA) Region XI for putting me in the right place at the right time to do the right thing."

In the 2021-22 academic school year, Mason served on four NJCAA committees - NJCAA Division II volleyball, women's basketball, women's soccer and eligibility. He was also the women's regional director for NJCAA Region XI.