NIACC asking voters to approve bond

The college needs to raise money to renovate buildings on campus, expand services, and start regional centers in local towns.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa – During Tuesday Night’s city council meeting, Dr. Steve Schulz gave his pitch as to why voters in 11 counties should approve North Iowa Area Community College’s request for a bond.

"As I jokingly say. People don't go to college and say 'boy this place is run down, I’ll send my kid here.' They don't do that. They come and they shop with their eyes and they have to have the facilities that are required to serve students and put them in a job market ready to go,” Schulz explains.

If NIACC brass want to attract more students to campus, the school will need the public's help to update. If the bond passes, the money will be used to create regional career centers in places including Charles City. NIACC will also upgrade classroom technology and expand training in science-related fields. Schulz says NIACC’s previous expansions have produced results.

"Our diesel program had six students in it when I arrived, we have forty six students in there now. Facilities matter. Our science wing had an 11 percent increase in enrollment in science courses when we opened the new facility,” he said.

The North Iowa Community Auditorium will also be updated with the bond money. As Schulz explains, the place has the look and feel of the Carter administration and needs some renovations.

"If you've been in there, you'll know what color the seats are. Who can tell me? They're orange. The same color as my mother's couch in 1979,” quipped Schulz.

If voters in 11 counties approve, their taxes will go up. A property valued at $100,000 will see an 85 cent per month increase. Mason City councilman John Lee says he hopes voters are willing to make a small investment in North Iowa’s future.

"We’ll do everything we can, other than vote more than once, I guess, but good luck,” said Lee.

The election will take place on March 3rd.

