NIACC announces closure of campus starting Friday

All college buildings and locations will close on Friday at 4 p.m.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 2:58 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 3:00 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - NIACC announced Wednesday that it will close its main campus and all centers to the general public.

"A limited number of staff will continue to work on campus to maintain business and educational continuity but the majority of staff and faculty will begin working at home effective Monday, March 23," NIACC said in a statement.

NIACC's plan includes the following:

• Beginning Monday, March 23, all face-to-face classes, including labs and hands-on courses, will be suspended until April 13. However, to the extent possible, those classes will be moved online to allow students will be able to complete their current classes. Instructors will be reaching out to current students with more information.
• Classes that have moved online, will remain online until at least April 13.
• Continuing Education classes are suspended until April 13.
• All college buildings and locations will close their doors on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4:00p.m. to everyone except for those identified employees needed on-campus to perform specific in-person tasks required to maintain business and educational continuity, and the safety of the campus from March 20 through April 13.
• All events, including Performing Arts events, scheduled to be held at NIACC are cancelled until further notice.
• The Pappajohn Center will continue to serve as a resource for local businesses, however all contacts will occur online. Updates will be posted on their website and Facebook page.

