NIACC and RCTC wrestlers prepare for national tournament

KIMT News 3 Sports - Two weeks from Wednesday, area wrestlers will compete in the national tournament.

KIMT News 3 Sports spoke with two of those wrestlers that are ranked at 184 pounds from NIACC and RCTC, who hope to make a run in this year's national tournament.

In a season unlike any other, athletes are just grateful to be able to compete.

That is true for the RCTC and NIACC wrestling teams.

The RCTC wrestling team has been spending time in pods to make sure the whole team does not go down due to COVID-19.

NIACC wrestling has been keeping strict protocols too.

"A lot of ups and downs. We had a couple weeks where we had to pause team activities," says Travis Rutt, RCTC Head Coach.

With almost a month between the last meet and the national tournament, both Gavin and Chase have been practicing a little bit differently.

"It's still kind of a break from the competition wrestling. Sometimes when you're getting ready for competition, practices feel a little bit different. Right now, everybody is in there to just have fun and get better. There's not that competition weighing down on us right now," says Chase McCleish, NIACC freshman.

"We're having these short, intense practices that are really peaking us for tournament time. Our mission is to peak at the right time. We're not supposed to be our best until the national tournament. Hopefully that's the result," says Gavin Christoffersen, RCTC sophomore.

RCTC's Christoffersen is currently ranked first in the NJCAA poll.

NIACC's McCleish is ranked eighth.

"I think the thing is to work on the mental edge. Really fine tuning and developing that mental toughness that you're going to have to have," says Steve Kelly, NIACC Head Coach.

Both wrestlers will compete in the national tournament April 21st.