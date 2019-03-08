NIACC advances to Region XI championship

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) men’s basketball team is headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Region XI finals for the first time since its 1994-95 national championship season.

NIACC defeated the Iowa Lakes on Thursday, 90-82, in the region semifinals.

Mason City native, Kyle Lang, led the Trojans with 20 points, followed by Trey Sampson (14), Quentin Hardrict (13), Chandler Dean (13), James Harris (8), Orrington Hamilton (8), Wendell Matthews (7), Deundra Roberson (6), and Joshua Walker (1).

NIACC travels to Kirkwood Community College on Saturday for the Region XI finals at 3 PM.

Click on the video player above to view Thursday’s highlights.