NIACC No. 2, RCTC No. 13 in lastest NJCAA wrestling rankings

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The latest set of NJCAA wrestling rankings have been released and both RCTC ad NIACC are well represented. The Trojans rank No. 2 while the Yellowjackets are in a five-way tie for 13th.

Below are the individual rankings:

133 – No. 2 Brock Luthens (NIACC)

141 – No. 2 Hunter Luke (NIACC), No. 8 Austin Hall (RCTC)

149 – No. 2 Tony Mendoza (NIACC), No. 6 Alex Lloyd (RCTC)

157 – No. 6 Kendall Sandifer (NIACC)

165 – No. 4 Christian Minto (NIACC), No. 7 Seth Brossard (RCTC)

197 – No. 8 Richie Hammonds (RCTC), No. 9 Holt Truax (NIACC)

HWT – No. 2 Zach Santee (NIACC), No. 10 Jon Noll (RCTC)