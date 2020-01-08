NIACC No. 2, RCTC No. 13 in lastest NJCAA wrestling rankings

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The latest set of NJCAA wrestling rankings have been released and both RCTC ad NIACC are well represented. The Trojans rank No. 2 while the Yellowjackets are in a five-way tie for 13th.
Below are the individual rankings:
133 – No. 2 Brock Luthens (NIACC)
141 – No. 2 Hunter Luke (NIACC), No. 8 Austin Hall (RCTC)
149 – No. 2 Tony Mendoza (NIACC), No. 6 Alex Lloyd (RCTC)
157 – No. 6 Kendall Sandifer (NIACC)
165 – No. 4 Christian Minto (NIACC), No. 7 Seth Brossard (RCTC)
197 – No. 8 Richie Hammonds (RCTC), No. 9 Holt Truax (NIACC)
HWT – No. 2 Zach Santee (NIACC), No. 10 Jon Noll (RCTC)
