NIACC Alumni Advisory Board adds three new members

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three new members have jointed the Alumni Advisory Board for North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).

The school says:

Chad Nelson of Northwood graduated from NIACC in 1997 and Iowa State University in 1999 with a degree in Agribusiness. He is the president of Farmers State Bank, Northwood and also farms. Nelson is the president of the Worth County Fair Board, a board member of the Worth County Community Foundation, and serves on the finance committee at First Lutheran Church.

Louisa Montealvo of Clear Lake graduated from NIACC with an associate’s degree in 2010 and the University of Iowa with a Bachelor’s Degree in Cinema, with distinction in 2012. She is an admissions counselor with Waldorf University in Forest City. Montealvo is a member of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Program Committee, a member of Francis Lauer’s Gala Planning Committee, and a member of the Main Street Mason City’s Promotions Committee.

Paul Rottinghaus of Charles City graduated from NIACC in 1972 and holds dual degrees in Business Management and Economics from the University of Northern Iowa. A long-time businessman, Rottinghaus is the CEO of Zip’s Truck Equipment, Inc., New Hampton. He is a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City having served on the Parish Council and the IC Board of Education. Rottinghaus is currently a member of Friends of Towing, Iowa Auto Dealers Association, the Charles City Area Development board, as well as a number of state towing associations.

Part of the NIACC Foundation, the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board has been in existence since the formation of the NIACC Alumni Association in 1991.