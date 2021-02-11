Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NFL's Jags hire ex-Iowa coach despite racism allegations

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the h
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the h

Former strength coach resigned in June 2020.

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 5:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of a former Iowa assistant accused of racism, saying Thursday he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.”

Iowa agreed to pay strength coach Chris Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations. An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence.

A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants.

Meyer officially hired Doyle as Jacksonville's director of sports performance — part of his 30-person staff — and said he will assist the strength and conditioning and athletic training programs. Doyle served as Iowa's strength and conditioning coordinator for more than two decades (1999-2019).

“I feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position,” Meyer said. "I vet everyone on our staff, and like I said, the relationship goes back close to 20 years and a lot of hard questions asked, a lot of vetting involved with all our staff. We did a very good job vetting that one.”

Meyer added that owner Shad Khan was involved with all of the “high-end hires,” including Doyle. Meyer said he's confident the addition won't be an issue with current player or potential free agents.

“I know the person for close to 20 years and I can assure them there will be nothing of any sort in the Jaguar facility,” Meyer said.

Meyer spent nearly a month working to surround himself with assistants who can help him make a successful transition from college to the NFL.

The group includes Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator, Joe Cullen as defensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, and Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator. Meyer made most of the hires weeks ago, but waited to announce them until after each one signed.

Meyer also made former Louisville, Texas and South Florida coach Charlie Strong his assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach. Strong was one of three key hires who had no previous NFL experience, along with tight ends coach Tyler Bowen and safeties coach Chris Ash. Strong spent the better part of the last four decades in the college ranks.

Meyer kept seven holdovers from fired coach Doug Marrone’s staff, including veteran offensive line coach George Warhop, cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, nickel cornerbacks coach Joe Danna and assistant linebackers coach Tony Gilbert.

The rest of Meyer’s coaching crew: receivers coach Sanjay Lal; running backs coach Bernie Parmalee; defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi; outside linebackers coach Zach Orr; and senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton. Anthony Schlegel will serve as Meyer’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

Other new assistants: Will Harriger (offense); Sterling Lucas (defensive line); Chris Polk (special teams); Quinton Ganther (offensive quality control); Patrick Reilly (defensive quality control); Todd Washington (offensive line); Brandon Ireland (strength); and Adam Potts (strength).

Fernando Lovo will serve as Meyer's chief of staff.

Meyer insisted when he took the job in mid-January that he would build a “great staff” with plenty of NFL experience, and his main four coordinators have a combined 67 years of pro experience.

Bevell has been coaching in the NFL since 2000 and coordinated offenses in 14 of the past 15 years. He enjoyed his most success in Seattle with quarterback Russell Wilson. He spent the last two seasons in Detroit with Matthew Stafford.

Cullen spent 14 of the last 15 years as an NFL D-line coach, including a three-year stint in Jacksonville (2010-12) and the last five in Baltimore.

Schottenheimer has 21 years of NFL experience, including the last three as Seattle’s offensive coordinator. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll fired him in January following the team’s wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite some late-season struggles, Seattle set a franchise record for points scored (459) in 2020.

Schneider had been in Seattle since 2010, but he left the team indefinitely last season for personal reasons.

Doyle, though, drew most of the attention Thursday.

“Keeping players healthy at their maximum performance is a high, high priority,” Meyer said. "My mind has really changed over the year about the priority of that, and Ohio State, we became, you know I’m very biased, but we became the best in college football. Now our job is to make sure we become the best in professional football.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 469905

Reported Deaths: 6387
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin975591557
Ramsey41872780
Dakota34820371
Anoka32324376
Washington21306248
Stearns18450198
St. Louis14415259
Scott12700103
Wright12138111
Olmsted1140483
Sherburne852471
Carver731140
Clay671683
Rice653584
Kandiyohi569173
Blue Earth566134
Crow Wing504580
Chisago476343
Otter Tail471070
Benton435489
Winona408348
Mower391630
Douglas385068
Nobles378947
Goodhue374964
Polk336562
McLeod333049
Beltrami325648
Morrison318146
Lyon309642
Becker297841
Itasca297745
Isanti296845
Carlton294643
Steele292110
Pine275016
Freeborn270023
Nicollet241340
Todd237130
Brown230936
Le Sueur224819
Mille Lacs221846
Cass213724
Meeker203833
Waseca200917
Wabasha18263
Martin178727
Roseau168517
Hubbard156739
Houston153214
Dodge14754
Redwood144127
Renville142840
Chippewa134535
Fillmore13408
Cottonwood131719
Wadena123619
Faribault115416
Aitkin114633
Rock114612
Sibley11289
Watonwan10958
Pennington108116
Kanabec104318
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89810
Swift86818
Pope7645
Marshall72615
Stevens7198
Clearwater69814
Lake68916
Lac qui Parle67216
Wilkin65410
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4873
Grant4658
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40168
Kittson38921
Red Lake3314
Traverse2964
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 325305

Reported Deaths: 5116
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49503514
Linn18985303
Scott16616194
Black Hawk14627270
Woodbury13433203
Johnson1275266
Dubuque12058186
Dallas969284
Pottawattamie9538138
Story921943
Cerro Gordo491177
Warren490367
Webster483383
Clinton483276
Sioux467966
Marshall450069
Des Moines412555
Muscatine407287
Buena Vista403036
Wapello3765103
Plymouth360475
Jasper353065
Lee344647
Marion327465
Jones281953
Henry274134
Carroll262045
Bremer259653
Crawford244134
Boone234327
Washington232440
Benton226052
Mahaska210344
Jackson204337
Tama196963
Dickinson194937
Kossuth190852
Delaware182737
Clay180625
Fayette173628
Winneshiek173326
Buchanan170226
Wright169830
Hamilton169338
Hardin164234
Harrison164067
Cedar162020
Clayton157453
Butler155830
Page154517
Floyd145738
Poweshiek144529
Mills144320
Cherokee142135
Lyon142040
Allamakee135941
Hancock135627
Madison135116
Iowa134623
Grundy127630
Calhoun12649
Winnebago126430
Jefferson125731
Cass122246
Louisa119341
Appanoose118646
Mitchell118339
Union116431
Chickasaw116112
Sac115317
Emmet112939
Unassigned11250
Shelby111532
Humboldt110722
Franklin107819
Guthrie106727
Palo Alto96218
Howard95320
Montgomery94835
Clarke89819
Keokuk89328
Monroe86527
Pocahontas80318
Ida79931
Monona74222
Davis73923
Adair72925
Greene7168
Lucas68718
Osceola65713
Worth6414
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5317
Van Buren52717
Ringgold48916
Audubon4509
Wayne43721
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -14°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -23°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -17°
Charles City
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -22°
Arctic air this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2020 breaks record for organ donation from deceased donors

Image

RPD on 2020 crime numbers

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Brightening up a brewery

Image

Rochesterfest 2021

Image

School opening control

Image

Community Vaccine Site opening

Image

Reimagining Playgrounds

Image

Valentine's Day During A Pandemic

Image

RPL Is Welcoming All

Community Events