NFL Player surprises Mason City superfan

MASON CITY, Iowa - 7-year-old Dominic Guilmant's favorite player in the world is Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. For his birthday, Dominic and his mom Justine sent a TikTok video to Juju, just hoping for a response.

Not only did Smith-Schuster send a video back wishing Dominc a happy birthday, he sent an austographed jersey too. Dominic said he has bragged to all of his friends about the jersey and watches the video every day.

"At first I was only excited but after I realized he autographed it, I got more excited than just being excited," Dominic said.

Justine said it's heartwarming to see and NFL superstar give back to his fans, even if they're in a small town like Mason City.

"It's amazing because it's like small-town Mason City and then you have an NFL player that's well-known and he actually went out of his way and responded and was able to do this."