NEW MINNESOTA LAW RESTRICTS SEPARATION OF INFANTS FROM INCARCERATED MOTHERS

Minnesota becomes the first state to allow convicted mothers to stay with their newborns for up to 12 months in community housing after the passage of the Healthy Start Act.

The law, which was signed into effect by Governor Tim Walz last May, would reverse a previous policy regarding convicted moms and their newborns.

Previously, mothers were separated from their children after two days of birth, sending their newborns to live with other relatives or social services.

Now, moms who give birth to newborns while behind bars will be allowed an opportunity to live with their child for up to a year through a community program.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said separating a mom from her child creates a generational issue of violence.

"Children like that, infants like that, obviously breaks a bond or prevents a bond from getting started. We know all too well of generational challenges that continue to keep coming back and people who have experienced violence continue to experience violence for the rest of their lives," Ostrem said.

Ostrem also said the new law is a great opportunity to break generational issues due to incarceration.

"You know from a public health perspective, it is a great opportunity to give mothers and children the appropriate start, rather than that cold environment to begin with of separating them right away until mom has earned her release," Ostrem said.