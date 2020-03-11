NEIC rejects Mason City schools' request to join

KIMT-TV 3 – Mason City Community Schools request to join the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) has been unanimously rejected.

The Mason City school board approved in December 2019 the drafting of a request to join the NEIC after decades of being a member of the Des Moines-based Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML).

The NEIC includes Charles City, Crestwood High School in Cresco, Decorah, New Hampton, Oelwein, Waukon, and Waverly-Shell Rock.

Besides Mason City, the CIML includes Ames, Ankeny High School, Ankeny Centennial High School, Des Moines East, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Fort Dodge, Johnston, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Southeast Polk CSD, Urbandale, Waukee, and WDM Valley.

A letter has now been sent to Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg informing him that the NEIC Executive Board voted 7-0 to deny Mason City’s request to become a member. Mason City would have been the largest member of the conference.

The letter from Joshua J. Ehn, Chair of the NEIC Executive Board states “We know that there will be continued talks of expansion and realignment of a new or different NEIC, we hope that Mason City keeps the door open to those conversations down the road if a coalition can be established.”

Oelwein is leaving the NEIC to join the North Iowa Cedar League after the summer of 2021.