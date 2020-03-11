Clear

NEIC rejects Mason City schools' request to join

Executive Board votes unanimously 'no.'

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 9:09 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 9:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – Mason City Community Schools request to join the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) has been unanimously rejected.

The Mason City school board approved in December 2019 the drafting of a request to join the NEIC after decades of being a member of the Des Moines-based Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML).

The NEIC includes Charles City, Crestwood High School in Cresco, Decorah, New Hampton, Oelwein, Waukon, and Waverly-Shell Rock.

Besides Mason City, the CIML includes Ames, Ankeny High School, Ankeny Centennial High School, Des Moines East, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dowling Catholic, Fort Dodge, Johnston, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Southeast Polk CSD, Urbandale, Waukee, and WDM Valley.

A letter has now been sent to Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg informing him that the NEIC Executive Board voted 7-0 to deny Mason City’s request to become a member. Mason City would have been the largest member of the conference.

The letter from Joshua J. Ehn, Chair of the NEIC Executive Board states “We know that there will be continued talks of expansion and realignment of a new or different NEIC, we hope that Mason City keeps the door open to those conversations down the road if a coalition can be established.”

Oelwein is leaving the NEIC to join the North Iowa Cedar League after the summer of 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
A warm Wednesday on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Donating Blood amid Coronavirus concerns

Image

Bikers Against Child Abuse making a difference in the lives of children

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why we see fog in the winter

Image

Tobin breaks school record, again!

Image

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

Image

RCTC men's basketball national tournament preview

Image

Census Danger

Image

Burma School Pen Pals

Image

Chris' Reality Weather Segment on Snow Chances

Community Events