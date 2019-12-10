Clear

NE Iowa woman who told lies about medical problems gets 15 years

Prosecutors say she got nearly $58,000 in aid from the Waterloo couple after telling them her tale of woe.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:03 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

A Waterloo woman has been given a 15-year sentence for scamming a couple out of thousands of dollars by saying she had a kidney transplant, tumors and other medical problems.

Court records say 47-year-old Shawn Adams was sentenced Friday.

She’s also known as Shawn Tomkins. Prosecutors say she got nearly $58,000 in aid from the Waterloo couple after telling them her tale of woe.

Prosecutors say she accused one of one of them of sexually abusing her son when they discovered her scam.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -14°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Iowa DOT talks how 511 gets updated

Image

Ping Pong Prodigy

Image

Elton Hills Drive safety session

Image

Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron

Community Events