NE Iowa woman who told lies about medical problems gets 15 years

A Waterloo woman has been given a 15-year sentence for scamming a couple out of thousands of dollars by saying she had a kidney transplant, tumors and other medical problems.
Court records say 47-year-old Shawn Adams was sentenced Friday.
She’s also known as Shawn Tomkins. Prosecutors say she got nearly $58,000 in aid from the Waterloo couple after telling them her tale of woe.
Prosecutors say she accused one of one of them of sexually abusing her son when they discovered her scam.
