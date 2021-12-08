NE Iowa woman pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy, child endangerment

DECORAH, Iowa – A woman accused of selling drugs where children were present is pleading not guilty.

Marissa Michelle Kelty, 30 of Decorah, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs, two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, and child endangerment.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it searched Kelty’s home on October 18 and found she was distributing methamphetamine, oxycodone/fentanyl, and pills. Deputies say two minor children were in Kelty’s home while drug activity was going on.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2022.