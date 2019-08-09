NE Iowa woman pleads guilty in 4-year-old daughter's death

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo woman has pleaded guilty for her role in her 4-year-old daughter's death and has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The Courier reports that 34-year-old Kristi Amber Buss pleaded guilty Friday to three felony charges: neglecting a dependent person, child neglect resulting in serious injury and involuntary manslaughter. She had originally been charged with child endangerment causing the death of her daughter, 4-year-old Gracie Buss, and had faced 50 years in prison.
Kristi Buss' boyfriend, 35-year-old Chad Allen Little, was convicted in May of first-degree murder in the death and sentenced in June to life in prison.
Prosecutors say Little abused his Buss' two children, and delivered a fatal head injury to Gracie in May 2015.
