NE Iowa woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 72-year-old woman has died in northeast Iowa after a one-vehicle crash.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Peggie Krumme, of Decorah, died in a crash on County Rd. W14 in the southern part of the county.

“The vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch and struck a rock embankment, coming to a rest under a bridge in a dry creek bed. The exact time of the accident is unknown. The accident was discovered and reported by a farmer doing field work,” the sheriff’s office said.