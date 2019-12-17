Northeast Iowa woman killed in rollover crash Monday night

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 32-year-old Calmar woman died Monday night in a one-vehicle accident.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Cristina Jimenez died in the crash.
Authorities said Jimenez was driving on 175th St. near the intersection of 227th Ave. north of Calmar just before 6 p.m. when she lost control and the vehicle rolled.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Calmar Fire Department and the Winneshiek County Ambulance Service.
