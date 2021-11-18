NE Iowa woman facing litany of felony drug, child endangerment charges after execution of search warrant

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 30-year-old woman is facing a litany of drug and child endangerment charges after a search warrant last month.

Marissa Kelty, of Decorah, is facing two charges of felony controlled substance violation, felony child endangerment and two counts of felony failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

On Oct. 18, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 309 John St. in Decorah.

Court documents state Kelty was distributing methamphetamine, oxycodone/fentanyl and pills in a location where two minor children were present.