NE Iowa woman charged with theft, 10 counts of forgery

Lisa Schroeder

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 10:56 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Fort Atkinson woman is facing 10 counts of forgery and a second-degree theft charge.
Lisa Schroeder, 38, was arrested on a warrant after authorities say she was involved in stealing, forging and cashing checks at a Calmar bank.
Authorities say Schroeder took ten checks from a trucking company, forged them and received cash from July 24 to Sept. 29.
The 10 checks totaled $4,900.95, according to court documents.
Schroeder was arrested Dec. 20.

