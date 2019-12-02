Clear

NE Iowa woman accused of throwing soiled underwear at jailer

A northeast Iowa woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing soiled underwear at a jailer.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 10:26 AM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 10:32 AM

Celeste Holtz, 28, of Decorah, is facing a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Holtz was arrested for domestic abuse early Saturday and was going through the booking process.

While taking a change of clothes to Holtz, authorities said she “removed her soiled underwear then threw the soiled underwear” into the jailer’s face, court documents state.

