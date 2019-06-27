Clear
NE Iowa town's police chief accused of lying about hours worked

DUNKERTON, Iowa (AP) — The police chief of a small eastern Iowa town has been placed on paid leave while facing accusations that she misreported the hours she'd been working.

Black Hawk County court records say Katherine "Kate" Krieger, of Jesup, is charged with theft, felonious misconduct in office and four counts of records tampering.

Her attorney, Tom Frerichs, said Thursday that Krieger believes the charges are excessive and unjustified. Frerichs says she intends to plead not guilty.

City clerk Sheila Steffen says a special City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday evening has but one item on the agenda: the potential termination of Krieger. Steffen says Krieger has been chief since August 2018.

The Black Hawk County town of about 830 residents employs a full-time chief and two part-time officers.

