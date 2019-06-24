Clear

NE Iowa officials say no one injured in crash of small plane

The crash occurred Thursday morning while the pilot was attempting to land at Elkader Airport.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 7:13 AM

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) — Officials say no one was injured in the crash of a small plane in northeast Iowa.

The crash occurred Thursday morning while the pilot was attempting to land at Elkader Airport. The pilot of the single-engine Cessna has been identified as 62-year-old Mark Koehn, who lives in Elkader. He was alone in the plane.

The crash is being investigated.

