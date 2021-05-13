NE Iowa man with life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle accident in Mower Co.

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A northeast Iowa man suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Wednesday night in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Matthew Larson, 48, of Decorah, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 56 and County Rd. 3.

Authorities said two occupants of a Ford Explorer, Timothy Lafleuer, 53, of Brandon, South Dakota, and Troy Wallman, 51, of Harrisburg, South Dakota, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported at 9:07 p.m.