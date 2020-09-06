NE Iowa man killed in car/UTV collision

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa – A two-vehicle collision in northeast Iowa kills one driver.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 9:41 am Saturday at the intersection of Gunder Road and 120th Street in Clayton County. The State Patrol says Jasmyne Jones, 23 of Cedar Rapids was driving north on Gunder Road when she tried to pass a UTV driven by Byron Meyer, 72 of Postville.

According to the crash report, Meyer tried to turn west onto 120th Street and collided with Jones. Byron Meyer was thrown from his vehicle and killed. A passenger, Eileen Meyer, 68 of Postville, was injured and taken to Decorah Hospital. The State Patrol says Eileen Meyer was wearing a seat belt and Byron Meyer was not.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Postville police, fire and EMS, and the Iowa DNR assisted at the scene of this accident, which is still under investigation.