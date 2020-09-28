Northeast Iowa man killed in 1-vehicle crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 52-year-old man died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Alan Hageman, of Decorah, was killed in the crash on Middle Ossian Rd.

Hageman's vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder, entered the ditch and hit a field drive. He was found deceased at the scene.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Calmar Fire Department, Ossian Fire Department, Ossian Ambulance and Winneshiek County Ambulance Service and first responders.