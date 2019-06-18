Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NE Iowa man gets life for killing girlfriend's daughter

Prosecutors say Little abused his girlfriend's two children, and delivered a fatal head injury to Gracie in May 2015.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 2:56 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 3:09 PM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo man found guilty of killing his girlfriend's daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Courier reports that 35-year-old Chad Allen Little was sentenced Tuesday. A jury convicted him in May of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of 4-year-old Gracie Buss.

Prosecutors say Little abused his girlfriend's two children, and delivered a fatal head injury to Gracie in May 2015.

Doctors testified that the girl had a series of old and new bruises all over her body and bleeding within her eye.

Gracie's older brother told police that Little had struck him and the girl in the year before the girl's death, when Little moved in to the children's home.

Gracie's mother, Kristi Amber Buss, is awaiting trial on a child endangerment charge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Community Events