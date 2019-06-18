WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo man found guilty of killing his girlfriend's daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Courier reports that 35-year-old Chad Allen Little was sentenced Tuesday. A jury convicted him in May of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing the death of 4-year-old Gracie Buss.
Prosecutors say Little abused his girlfriend's two children, and delivered a fatal head injury to Gracie in May 2015.
Doctors testified that the girl had a series of old and new bruises all over her body and bleeding within her eye.
Gracie's older brother told police that Little had struck him and the girl in the year before the girl's death, when Little moved in to the children's home.
Gracie's mother, Kristi Amber Buss, is awaiting trial on a child endangerment charge.
Related Content
- NE Iowa man gets life for killing girlfriend's daughter
- Iowa man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man stabs himself after threatening woman's life
- UPDATE: Minnesota man killed in NE Iowa farm accident
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man accused of delivering heroin
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- Semi totaled, 2,500 chickens killed in NE Iowa rollover crash
- New: 1 arrested, 1 wanted in NE Iowa attack that left man with life-threatening injuries