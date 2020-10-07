NE Iowa man facing charges of animal neglect

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is facing charges after several reports of animal neglect.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said it conducted three search warrants in late September for James Falck, 40, of Decorah.

The search resulted in Falck being charged with two counts of neglect of livestock and multiple counts of failure to properly dispose of dead animals.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by a local veterinarian, the Winneshiek County Sanitarian and the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office.