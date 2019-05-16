NE Iowa man charged with murder of 4-month-old, held on $1M bond

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa - A caretaker of a four-month-old child in northeast Iowa has been charged with murder and is being held on $1M bond.

Dean Hettinger, 22, of Westgate, is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment causing death.

The victim, four-month-old Holten Smith, of Westgate, was taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner on April 29, 2018, when his guardians reported he was seizing.

On April 30, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Iowa DHS after the child was found to have brain injuries.

The child was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics before dying on May 27, 2018.

Hettinger was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

He was taken into custody at the Black Hawk County Jail where he was incarcerated on unrelated charges.