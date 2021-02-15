NE Iowa man arrested in string of felony burglary cases

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is facing eight felony burglary charges after a search warrant was executed in Fort Atkinson.

The sheriff's office said Brandon S. Thibadeau, 27, of West Union, is facing eight counts of felony burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Two others, Barry Martin, 34, and Lois Kamp, 29, are facing charges of possession of stolen property.

The search warrant was executed in the 300 block of 1st St. SE.

Thibadeau admitted to doing over 10 burglaries in the Fort Atkinson area, according to court documents. He also marked on a map 10 different locations and identified items taken from them.