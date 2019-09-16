Clear

NE Iowa man accused of killing two dogs with an ax

A northeast Iowa man is facing two animal torture charges for allegedly killing two dogs with an ax.

Douglas Usgaard, 21, of Decorah, is accused of using an ax Saturday to kill the dogs in the 700 block of Mound St.

Douglas Usgaard, 21, of Decorah, is accused of using an ax Saturday to kill the dogs in the 700 block of Mound St.

Usgaard allegedly killed Maz, a 13-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon, and Trina, a 14-year-old Labradoodle. Both dogs belonged to a family member, according to court documents.

Usgaard is being held in the Winneshiek County Jail.

