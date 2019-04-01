Clear
NE Iowa man accused of having sex with 13-year-old

A northeast Iowa man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 11:11 AM

Kane Vaughn, 18, was arrested in March and is scheduled to be arraigned April 8 on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
“The defendant filled out a written statement, admitted to what he did and stated he needs to be arrested,” court documents state.
The victim said she had sex with the defendant several times, according to court documents.

