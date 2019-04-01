CRESCO, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old.
Kane Vaughn, 18, was arrested in March and is scheduled to be arraigned April 8 on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
“The defendant filled out a written statement, admitted to what he did and stated he needs to be arrested,” court documents state.
The victim said she had sex with the defendant several times, according to court documents.
Related Content
- NE Iowa man accused of having sex with 13-year-old
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man accused of delivering heroin
- NE Iowa man accused of felony sexual assault with juvenile
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- Ex-Iowa coach accused of kissing, touching 13-year-old girl
- NE Iowa trail approved over opposition
- Man pleads not guilty in NE Iowa livestock neglect
- Austin man pleads guilty in NE Iowa burglary
Scroll for more content...