NE Iowa man accused of felony sexual assault with juvenile

Ronnie Schnuelle

The criminal complaint in the case has been sealed, citing “sensitive information regarding juvenile(s) involved.”

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 10:21 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is accused of felony sexual assault.
Ronnie Schnuelle, 53, was arrested Friday at 8:45 p.m. in Decorah and was taken to the Winneshiek County Jail on the second-degree sexual assault charge.
