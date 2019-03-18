NE Iowa man accused of felony sexual assault with juvenile

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man is accused of felony sexual assault.
Ronnie Schnuelle, 53, was arrested Friday at 8:45 p.m. in Decorah and was taken to the Winneshiek County Jail on the second-degree sexual assault charge.
The criminal complaint in the case has been sealed, citing “sensitive information regarding juvenile(s) involved.”
